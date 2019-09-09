GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLNCY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Shares of GLNCY traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,733. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

