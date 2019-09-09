Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,532 shares of company stock worth $1,221,149. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $66.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,506,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,745. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

