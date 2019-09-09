GeyserCoin (GSR) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $14,824.00 and $4.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (CRYPTO:GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,101,030 coins and its circulating supply is 1,101,010 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

