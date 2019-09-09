GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,145,999 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the previous session’s volume of 581,880 shares.The stock last traded at $18.80 and had previously closed at $17.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GCP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $262.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.13 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.16%. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,798,000 after purchasing an additional 136,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,526,000 after buying an additional 37,474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 512.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 21.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 451,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after acquiring an additional 78,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

