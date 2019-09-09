GAMB Price Up 101.2% Over Last 7 Days (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One GAMB token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a market capitalization of $849,986.00 and approximately $300,196.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 101.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00039083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.26 or 0.04574356 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000126 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,346,249,999 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

