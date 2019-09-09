Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Shares Up 5.6%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) shares shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.88, 249,327 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 307% from the average session volume of 61,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several analysts have commented on GLMD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $102.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 25.69, a quick ratio of 25.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 24,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.