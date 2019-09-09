Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.16. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 125,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and steel and pipe distribution activities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Coil Products and Tubular Products. The Coil Products segment processes hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils on a fee basis; and sells these products on a wholesale basis.

