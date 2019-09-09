Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,979 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,612 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.15% of Fossil Group worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,604 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,715,698 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after buying an additional 169,086 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 78,005 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fossil Group by 567.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572,406 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,698 shares during the last quarter.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 33,600 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $343,392.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,990.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren E. Hart purchased 20,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $200,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 153,600 shares of company stock worth $1,529,992 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Fossil Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.86. 47,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. Fossil Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $692.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fossil Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

