FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives $19.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.42.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on FEYE. BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura initiated coverage on FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $229,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 885,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $453,216 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of FireEye stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 3,267,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.96.
FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About FireEye
FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.
