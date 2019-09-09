FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives $19.42 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FEYE. BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $19.00 price target on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura initiated coverage on FireEye in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other FireEye news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 10,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $139,877.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Travis M. Reese sold 15,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $229,399.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 885,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,005,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,457 shares of company stock valued at $453,216 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,703 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $32,689,000 after buying an additional 187,877 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in FireEye during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 467,196 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 76,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 67,688 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FireEye stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $13.91. 3,267,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,001. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55. FireEye has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 0.96.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information security company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

