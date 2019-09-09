FintruX Network Price Reaches $0.0122 on Major Exchanges (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. FintruX Network has a market cap of $1.16 million and $356.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

