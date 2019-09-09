Financial Comparison: Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) & Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Bojangles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A Bojangles 9.42% 9.95% 5.18%

90.5% of Bojangles shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of Bojangles shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kura Sushi USA and Bojangles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 0 4 0 3.00 Bojangles 0 2 0 0 2.00

Kura Sushi USA presently has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.40%. Bojangles has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.56%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Bojangles.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Bojangles’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $51.74 million 3.48 N/A N/A N/A Bojangles $547.44 million 1.10 $72.00 million $0.83 19.39

Bojangles has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA.

Summary

Bojangles beats Kura Sushi USA on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

About Bojangles

Bojangles', Inc. develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States. Bojangles', Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

