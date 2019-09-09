FGL (NYSE:FG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

FGL (NYSE:FG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FGL Holdings operates as a holding company. It offers fixed annuities and life insurance products, as well as provides reinsurance solutions, through its subsidiaries. FGL Holdings is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $10.00 price target on shares of FGL and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of FG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,853. FGL has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.03 million. FGL had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 17.88%. FGL’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FGL will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher O. Blunt purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $158,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 197,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,431,686.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,443,844 shares of company stock worth $11,119,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in FGL by 43.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FGL by 723.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FGL in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FGL during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in FGL by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

