Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Trading Down 14.5%

Shares of Ferrexpo Plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) fell 14.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35, 32,746 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 389% from the average session volume of 6,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FEEXF shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut Ferrexpo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.05.

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.