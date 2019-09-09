Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

FERGY has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lowered Ferguson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

OTCMKTS FERGY opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. Ferguson has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $8.67.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

