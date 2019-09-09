Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Given a $2.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) received a $2.00 target price from analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 26.20% from the company’s current price.

FNMA has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

FNMA stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $2.71. 20,773,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,850. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.26.

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of liquidity to the mortgage market and supports the availability and affordability of housing in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily.

