Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Given a $21.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $21.00 price objective on Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FARM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmer Bros from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Farmer Bros from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Farmer Bros from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 68,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,017. The company has a market capitalization of $213.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.13. Farmer Bros has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43.

In related news, major shareholder Levin Easterly Partners Llc purchased 3,002 shares of Farmer Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $37,975.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 111,260 shares of company stock worth $1,878,262 over the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 40,869 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,972,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 223,041 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

