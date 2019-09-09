FansTime Achieves Market Cap of $2.15 Million (FTI)

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. FansTime has a market cap of $2.15 million and $98,569.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, CoinMex, Bit-Z and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00215524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.97 or 0.01276492 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000573 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00088665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000381 BTC.

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, FCoin, CoinEgg, HADAX, Bit-Z and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

