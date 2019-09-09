FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, approximately 103 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

About FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC)

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, and de-duplication solutions worldwide. It offers FreeStor, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for FalconStor Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FalconStor Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.