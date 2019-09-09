Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Ossiam’s Largest Position

Ossiam trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 5.8% of Ossiam’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Facebook were worth $74,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,196,000. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in Facebook by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FB. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

In other news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $10,732,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,812,272 shares of company stock worth $335,398,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,265,808. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $544.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.68 and a 200-day moving average of $182.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

