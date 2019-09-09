Expanse Trading Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 9th. In the last week, Expanse has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Poloniex. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $219,419.00 and $5,005.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 19,495,278 coins and its circulating supply is 10,495,278 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

