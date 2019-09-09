EXMR Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 52.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, EXMR has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EXMR has a market capitalization of $61,953.00 and $1.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002042 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000333 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About EXMR

EXMR (CRYPTO:EXMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

