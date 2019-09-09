Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.12.

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,006,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,265. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. Exelon has a 52 week low of $42.19 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exelon will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.47%.

In related news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,475,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Cornew sold 54,300 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $2,705,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,873,043.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,817,730 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $3,922,342,000 after purchasing an additional 476,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after buying an additional 1,551,062 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,288,295 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $828,800,000 after acquiring an additional 463,906 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,239,469 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $634,699,000 after acquiring an additional 255,204 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.