Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $49.16 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in BHP Group by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

