EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

EuroSite Power Inc (OTCMKTS:EUSP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.11. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

About EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP)

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for EuroSite Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroSite Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.