ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN Declares — Dividend of $0.15 (NYSEARCA:SMHD)

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN (NYSEARCA:SMHD) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1543 per share on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 23.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMHD traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,540. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $19.19.

