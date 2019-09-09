Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Cap of $740.94 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $740.94 million and approximately $501.80 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.54 or 0.00063009 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, CoinBene, HBUS and Bibox. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.80 or 0.01732730 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 113,325,161 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, OKCoin International, Bitsane, CoinTiger, HitBTC, BTC Trade UA, Coinnest, Bittrex, Exmo, Binance, Poloniex, BTC Markets, Gatehub, BigONE, Bitbns, HBUS, Cryptopia, Ovis, Liquid, CoinEx, Kucoin, Koineks, Coinone, Cryptomate, Coinsuper, Indodax, CoinEgg, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, Gate.io, Instant Bitex, RightBTC, ZB.COM, QBTC, Coinut, Coinbase Pro, Stocks.Exchange, Korbit, ChaoEX, LBank, Exrates, Crex24, C-CEX, C2CX, Bit-Z, ABCC, CoinExchange, Coinhub, FCoin, Bitfinex, CoinBene, CPDAX, Bibox, BCEX, OKEx, Kraken, EXX, BitForex, YoBit, Huobi, Coinroom and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

