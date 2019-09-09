Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Purchases $95,175.00 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director David L. Bonvenuto acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $95,175.00.
ESTA traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $19.08. 2,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.27. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $30.06.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 60.43% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.
Further Reading: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.