Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director Purchases $95,175.00 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ESTA) Director David L. Bonvenuto acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $95,175.00.

ESTA traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $19.08. 2,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.53 million, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.27. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $30.06.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 60.43% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. 42.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESTA shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Establishment Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

