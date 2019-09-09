ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $364.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report $364.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.60 million to $366.10 million. ePlus reported sales of $345.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ePlus will report full-year sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $381.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.15 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 4.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ePlus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,116.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ePlus by 357.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 33.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus in the first quarter worth $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ePlus by 167.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in ePlus by 7.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

PLUS stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.84. The stock had a trading volume of 95,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a 52 week low of $65.52 and a 52 week high of $104.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

