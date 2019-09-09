Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. GMP Securities restated an “average” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, June 28th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.46.

NYSE ERF traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.65. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Enerplus had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $240.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Enerplus by 78.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

