Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) were up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.61 and last traded at $43.46, approximately 1,750,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 917,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.64.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Energizer from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Energizer alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Energizer had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 60.51%. The firm had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

In other Energizer news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.73 per share, for a total transaction of $357,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,722.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Emily K. Boss acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.31 per share, with a total value of $99,852.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 26,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,002.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,389,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.9% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 107.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.