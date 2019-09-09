Elite Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (1337)

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Elite has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Elite has a market capitalization of $390,289.00 and approximately $197.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003681 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001079 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000464 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00067084 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elite (1337) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,284,055,443 coins and its circulating supply is 26,481,702,328 coins. The official website for Elite is www.elitecurrency.info . Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

