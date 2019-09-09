ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ECIFY. ValuEngine raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. 41,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60 and a beta of 0.81. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.64.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

