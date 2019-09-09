Electra (ECA) Price Hits $0.0002

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded up 23% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Electra has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $7,908.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Novaexchange, Fatbtc and Cryptopia. During the last week, Electra has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000194 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Coin Profile

Electra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,455,511,071 coins and its circulating supply is 28,588,354,518 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Electra is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

