Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) dropped 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $8.67, approximately 472,995 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,314,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 84.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $173.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,103,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,175 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,947,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 186,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 298,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 45,019 shares during the last quarter. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

