Edward G. Atsinger III Acquires 7,645 Shares of Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 7,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $11,085.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,003.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SALM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 60,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,117. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. Salem Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.09 million. Salem Media Group had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salem Media Group Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SALM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

