Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) CEO Purchases $91,066.50 in Stock

Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) CEO August M. Vlak bought 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $91,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,516. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

EML traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211. Eastern Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The firm has a market cap of $153.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40.

Get Eastern alerts:

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.44 million for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 12.54%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Eastern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 564,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eastern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after buying an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastern by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 255,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Eastern by 0.4% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 112,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.