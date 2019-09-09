DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.70

Shares of DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.70 and traded as low as $14.02. DTF Tax Free Income shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 3,170 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
About DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF)
DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
