DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.70

Shares of DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.70 and traded as low as $14.02. DTF Tax Free Income shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 3,170 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DTF Tax Free Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in DTF Tax Free Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DTF Tax Free Income during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

About DTF Tax Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

