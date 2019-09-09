Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dover by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,973,222.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,834. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.76.

Dover stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.53. 978,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,825. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

