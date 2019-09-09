Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.20.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Domo in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $52.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Domo from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,497,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Domo by 459.5% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,592,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Domo stock traded down $9.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 12,271,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,524. Domo has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $690.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.27. Domo had a negative return on equity of 291.36% and a negative net margin of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.44) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

