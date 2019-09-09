Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.43.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,164. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $302.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.05.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $811.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.87 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 10.83%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

