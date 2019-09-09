Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Seeyond

Seeyond lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,668 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 0.5% of Seeyond’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.7% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Dollar General by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 296,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,510,000 after buying an additional 42,804 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 314,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,195,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,672,000 after acquiring an additional 346,263 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

DG stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.76. 1,900,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,716. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.49. The company has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $162.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar General from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.95.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

