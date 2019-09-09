Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Stake Boosted by Haverford Financial Services Inc.

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 1.3% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,767,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,512,000 after purchasing an additional 334,530 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.95.

Shares of DG traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.08. 50,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,179. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $162.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

