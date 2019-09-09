Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock.

DC has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 148 ($1.93) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dixons Carphone has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 162.14 ($2.12).

Shares of DC stock opened at GBX 115.90 ($1.51) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 126.05. Dixons Carphone has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 180.60 ($2.36).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Dixons Carphone’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. Dixons Carphone’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other Dixons Carphone news, insider Andrea Gisle Joosen acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £5,472 ($7,150.14).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

