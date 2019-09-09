Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) Trading Up 1.2%

Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RWVG) shares were up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.83 and last traded at $53.80, approximately 7,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 7,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $53.23.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWVG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Russell 1000 Value Over Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,710,000.

