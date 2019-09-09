Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) Stock Price Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.23

Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and traded as low as $10.35. Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 720 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:RUSS) by 219.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 75,358 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.58% of Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x Shares worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

