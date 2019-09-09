Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Trading Up 43.2%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was up 43.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 23,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DHCC)

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. The company, through its subsidiary, Mississippi Gaming Corporation, focuses on developing a casino resort in Diamondhead, Mississippi. Its casino would contain approximately 1,250 slot machines, approximately 40 table games, and approximately 80,000 square feet of gaming space.

