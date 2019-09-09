Diamond S Shipping Group (NYSE:DSG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Diamond S Shipping Group (NYSE:DSG) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Diamond S Shipping Group, Inc provides seaborne transportation of refined petroleum and other products in the international shipping markets. The Company owns and operates medium range (MR) product tankers. The Company’s fleet consists of approximately 30 MR product tankers, which are built at Korean and Japanese shipyards.

