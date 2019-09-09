Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.63, approximately 7,210,883 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 7,125,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.01.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Devon Energy by 252.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755,255 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 8,782.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,515 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 364.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,751 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,600,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,823,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

