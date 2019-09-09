Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 995,138 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 191,900 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $28,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,558,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $147,570,000 after purchasing an additional 242,508 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,488,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 476,337 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,492,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,088,000 after purchasing an additional 81,985 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,064,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,156,000 after purchasing an additional 111,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $48,600,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVN stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $24.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,210,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125,168. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $42.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

