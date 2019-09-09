DecentBet One Day Volume Reaches $788.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. DecentBet has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $788.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DecentBet has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet’s genesis date was September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

